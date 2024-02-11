Act Two Investors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 3.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.
Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %
SYY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.