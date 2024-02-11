Act Two Investors LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,009. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

