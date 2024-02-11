Act Two Investors LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.23. 6,800,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

