ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $457,275.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,496.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $32,611,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.