aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $431.48 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $431.48 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001401 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

