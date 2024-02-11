Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company's stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

