Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.11

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and traded as low as $24.60. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 63,781 shares.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.