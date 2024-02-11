ALEX Lab (ALEX) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $119.29 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.31720931 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,493,138.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

