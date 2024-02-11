Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 322.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Alibaba Group worth $1,303,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. 18,998,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,867,750. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

