Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.64. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 65,700 shares.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 million during the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

