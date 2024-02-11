Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFM
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 11,666.67%.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.