Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

AFM opened at GBX 345 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

