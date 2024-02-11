Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 305,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

