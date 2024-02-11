Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

