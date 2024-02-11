Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

