Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

PINE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 54,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 578.98%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

