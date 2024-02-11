Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.27

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.27 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 206,747 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.08. The firm has a market cap of £126.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.12.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

