American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $222.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,270,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

