Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.