Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.
Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
