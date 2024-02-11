Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunome in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Immunome Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $987.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.55. Immunome has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

