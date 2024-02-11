Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $205.16

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.16.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.