Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$33.14

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.92. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,002.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,580. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.