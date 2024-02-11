Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $78.90

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of DAR opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,788 shares of company stock valued at $694,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

