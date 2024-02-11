Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $206.43

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.