Analyzing Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TKO Group and Brera.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus price target of $106.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.36%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Brera.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.54 $195.59 million $1.29 66.77 Brera $170,000.00 71.75 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

TKO Group and Brera's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

TKO Group and Brera's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TKO Group beats Brera on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

