Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

