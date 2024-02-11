Andra AP fonden Buys 11,300 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.