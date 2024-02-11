Andra AP fonden Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

