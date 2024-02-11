Andra AP fonden Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

