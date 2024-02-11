Andra AP fonden Has $4.59 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

