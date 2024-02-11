Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,494.81 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,438.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,407.29.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

