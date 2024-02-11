Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.