Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

KDP stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

