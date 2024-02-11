Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

