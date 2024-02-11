Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,000 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

