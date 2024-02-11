Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

