Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.