Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
