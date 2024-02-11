Andra AP fonden Sells 18,200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 600,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

