Andra AP fonden Sells 214,700 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

