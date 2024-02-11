Andra AP fonden Sells 3,400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.4 %

TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

