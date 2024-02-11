Andra AP fonden Sells 56,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

