Andra AP fonden Sells 9,800 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $270.98 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $271.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

