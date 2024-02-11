Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

