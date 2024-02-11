Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $162.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

