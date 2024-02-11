Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

