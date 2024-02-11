Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $2,894,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $15,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $119.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.