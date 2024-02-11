Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Crown Castle by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 129,674.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,574,000 after acquiring an additional 972,555 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 710,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $142.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

