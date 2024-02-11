Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.