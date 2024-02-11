Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110,503 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,503 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.