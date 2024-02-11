Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.