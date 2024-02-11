Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 135,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $145,824.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,057,115.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $145,824.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,057,115.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,707 shares of company stock worth $1,478,233 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

